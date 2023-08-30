Shah Rukh Khan offered prayers at the revered shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, ahead of the release of his much-anticipated film “Jawan“.

According to an official, the 58-year-old actor reached the shrine late Tuesday night to pay his obeisance.

“The superstar reached base camp Katra on Tuesday evening and used the new Tarakote route to reach the shrine around 11.40 pm. He offered prayers and left immediately,” the official said.

A brief video showing the actor at the shrine, dressed in a hooded blue jacket and his face fully covered, is circulating on social media.

Officials of the Vaishno Devi shrine board, some policemen and personal staff of the superstar could be seen in the clip.

The is Shah Rukh’s second visit to Vaishno Devi in nine months. The actor previously visited the shrine in December 2022, over a month before the release of his blockbuster hit “Pathaan“.

“Jawan“, a high-octane action thriller, is directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee. It is set to arrive in theatres on September 7.

The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra. Deepika Padukone is making a special appearance.

Jawan’s pre-release event

Shah Rukh Khan dazzled the audience by releasing the hardcore party number ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya‘ song from his highly anticipated film Jawan. While this has indeed piqued the audience’s excitement a notch higher, the superstar along with the director Atlee is all set to take over Chennai with their visit to Sai Ram Engineering College at 3 PM today for the pre-release event of Jawan.

SRK has himself made this grand announcement on his social media and wrote –

“Vanakkam Chennai, I am coming!!! All the Jawans – girls & boys at Sai Ram Engineering College be ready… I am excited to meet you all! Might even do some tha tha thaiya if asked. See you tomorrow 3PM onwards.”

