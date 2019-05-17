Shah Rukh Khan visits Rishi Kapoor in New York City; Neetu shares pictures on Instagram

On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan visited Rishi Kapoor and Neetu in New York city. Rishi has been undergoing treatment for cancer and has been stationed there since 2018. Neetu took to social media to share a photo with the actor.

Check the picture here:

Earlier this week, Shah Rukh flew to New York for his debut on David Letterman’s Netflix talk show. As per the press release issued by the streaming service, the show will be all about in-depth conversations, for which Letterman is renowned, and in-the-field segments expressing his curiosity and humour.

Earlier, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher had met Rishi in New York. Rishi’s brother Randhir Kapoor had said last month that Rishi will be back in India in a few months and that he is cancer-free now.

Updated Date: May 17, 2019 17:53:21 IST

