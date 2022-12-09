King Khan Shah Rukh Khan has unveiled the smoldering first look of Deepika Padukone from Pathaan‘s first song Besharam Rang. The song, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, is set to be out on December 12 at 11 am. Brace yourselves as the lead pair is all set to scorch the screens soon!

#BesharamRang ka waqt aa gaya hai… almost! Song out on 12th December! https://t.co/F4TpXiidWz Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/XMgCTbRECI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 9, 2022

The visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. The adrenaline pumping, visually extravagant film presents Shah Rukh Khan as a gun-toting spy with a license to kill.

As revealed by Siddharth earlier, the makers of Pathaan are trying to keep the plot of this action entertainer a secret and have devised a strategy to release the songs of the film before the trailer drops. It has now come to light that the first song of Pathaan will drop on Monday, 12th December and it’s called Besharam Rang! The song is supposedly set to present Deepika Padukone in her hottest best and showcase breath-taking chemistry between her and SRK!

Siddharth reveals, “Yes, it is true that the first song of our film is releasing on Monday. It’s called Besharam Rang and it will present two of the biggest superstars of our generation Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in their hottest avatar yet.”

He adds, “For us, this one is the party anthem of the season that people have been waiting for and I’m confident that it will stay a party anthem for many, many years to come. So, I want to tell the fans and audience to patiently wait for the song when it releases on Monday morning! The wait for this one will be worth every second from now!”

SRK and Deepika are one of the biggest on-screen pairings in the history of Indian cinema given their epic blockbusters Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. The two sizzled in Spain as leaked photos from the sets of Besharam Rang took the internet by storm! The glamourous duo shot this hugely mounted song in Mallorca as SRK was papped flaunting an eight-pack and DP her perfect bikini bod. They then headed to Cadiz and Jerez in Spain where they wrapped the schedule on March 27th.

Pathaan is set to release on Jan 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

