You are here:

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Katrina's Zero look; Priyanka Chopra dances on NY streets: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

Jul,17 2018 16:23:28 IST

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Shah Rukh Khan releases Katrina's first look for Zero

While Katrina Kaif celebrated her 35th birthday with her family in the UK, the real surprise came from Shah Rukh Khan. The latter dropped Kaif's first look from their upcoming film Zero which also stars Anushka Sharma. Gauri Khan, Suhana take New York

Currently vacationing in New York City, Gauri Khan and Suhana are having the best time eating breakfast in SoHo and sipping on cocktails.

Priyanka Chopra, Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson dance on NYC streets

Priyanka Chopra is back to work after her short Indian holiday. The Quantico actor was seen shaking a leg with her Isn't It Romantic co-stars Liam Hemsworth, Rebel Wilson and Adam DeVine. Amitabh Bachchan does a Bhootnath  

ET .. !!! Beating the cold on the Volga .. A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently shooting for Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna and Alia Bhatt, is beating the cold Bhootnath style.

Prince Louis faces the camera

The Kensington Palace released an adorable new photograph of Prince Louis from his christening ceremony. The prince seems really comfortable facing the camera with her mother Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge. Kriti Sanon, Farah Khan finish shooting for Houseful 4

Kriti Sanon and Farah Khan just wrapped up Houseful 4 where the former will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar.

Updated Date: Jul 17, 2018 16:23 PM

tags: #Gauri Khan #Katrina Kaif #Kriti Sanon #Prince Louis #Priyanka Chopra #Ranbir Kapoor #Shah Rukh Khan #social media stalker's guide #SocialMediaStalkersGuide #Suhana Khan

also see

Varun Dhawan introduces niece on Instagram; Virat and Anushka's sun-kissed selfie: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Varun Dhawan introduces niece on Instagram; Virat and Anushka's sun-kissed selfie: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Madhuri Dixit celebrates 16 years of Devdas; SRK's fan-made Zero teaser: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Madhuri Dixit celebrates 16 years of Devdas; SRK's fan-made Zero teaser: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Ranbir Kapoor-Ajay Devgn film gets December 2020 release; Captain Marvel shoot wraps up: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Ranbir Kapoor-Ajay Devgn film gets December 2020 release; Captain Marvel shoot wraps up: Social Media Stalkers' Guide