Shah Rukh Khan unveils Katrina's Zero look; Priyanka Chopra dances on NY streets: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Shah Rukh Khan releases Katrina's first look for Zero

There are so many lovely pictures of her, but this one speaks to me beyond my friends beauty....hope u all also give it love. pic.twitter.com/yYpioBa6ds — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 16, 2018

While Katrina Kaif celebrated her 35th birthday with her family in the UK, the real surprise came from Shah Rukh Khan. The latter dropped Kaif's first look from their upcoming film Zero which also stars Anushka Sharma. Gauri Khan, Suhana take New York

New York Times .. ☕ pic.twitter.com/lHEENSU5my — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) July 16, 2018

Currently vacationing in New York City, Gauri Khan and Suhana are having the best time eating breakfast in SoHo and sipping on cocktails.

Priyanka Chopra, Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson dance on NYC streets

Take a quick sneak peak of @priyankachopra shaking a leg with @RebelWilson @LiamHemsworth @andybovine for their upcoming movie #IsntItRomantic. So excited to watch this one! 🙌🏻💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/e6zvRZKNki — Team Priyanka Chopra (@TeamPriyanka) July 16, 2018

Priyanka Chopra is back to work after her short Indian holiday. The Quantico actor was seen shaking a leg with her Isn't It Romantic co-stars Liam Hemsworth, Rebel Wilson and Adam DeVine. Amitabh Bachchan does a Bhootnath

Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently shooting for Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna and Alia Bhatt, is beating the cold Bhootnath style.

Prince Louis faces the camera

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released an additional photograph taken following the christening of Prince Louis. The Duke and Duchess hope that everyone enjoys this lovely photograph of Prince Louis as much as they do. 📷 @mattporteous pic.twitter.com/Ix9CykzeBx — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 16, 2018

The Kensington Palace released an adorable new photograph of Prince Louis from his christening ceremony. The prince seems really comfortable facing the camera with her mother Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge. Kriti Sanon, Farah Khan finish shooting for Houseful 4

Kriti Sanon and Farah Khan just wrapped up Houseful 4 where the former will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar.

Updated Date: Jul 17, 2018 16:23 PM