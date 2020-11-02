Shah Rukh Khan turns 55: From DDLJ to Swades, a guide on where to watch the superstar's popular films online

Since there’s no confirmation about Shah Rukh Khan’s next film yet, his fans can find comfort in some of these stellar performances.

Shah Rukh Khan has been ruling hearts with his acting chops, immense dedication and a dimpled smile for years. Khan made his silver screen debut with the Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharati starrer Deewana (1992). The role won him the Filmfare Best Debut (Male) Award. Over the years, Khan’s vast filmography has had its fair share of duds and blockbusters but SRk's charm continues to rise.

On the occasion of his 55th birthday, what better way to celebrate other than watch his evergreen creations? Here is a guide on the films and where you can watch them on streaming platforms:

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

DDLJ just completed 25 years of release and the 1995 film lives on to be an iconic masterclass in love, rebellion and a lesson to overcome all obstacles when it comes to achieving love. SRK’s performance as Raj is unforgettable.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Dil To Pagal Hai

The 1997 flick had a young, romantic vibe to it, with a background of musical stage plays, which was never attempted before. Whether it was playful Khan as Rahul, graceful Madhuri Dixit as Pooja or bubbly Karisma Kapoor as Nisha, each and every character is still etched in our memories.

Dil To Pagal Hai is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Mohabbatein

Khan plays Raj Aryan, a music teacher who ends up teaching his students about love and its ability to transcend fear and control.

Mohabbatein is streamable on Amazon Prime Video.

Kabhi Alvida NaaKehna



Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukherji, Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan and Khan, the film explored a mature and complex tale of two couples who have been with each other but no longer feel the drive. This leads them to inch towards extramarital affairs.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Veer Zaara



A love story that transcends national boundaries, Veer Zaara tells the story of two star crossed lovers who spend their whole lives waiting and fighting for the other.

It is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Kal Ho Na Ho

Kal Ho Na Ho, a heartwarming, hopeful love story captured audiences’ hearts and went on to become top-grossing Indian film of 2003. According to Vox, it garnered what was then the biggest overseas box office ever for a Bollywood film, opening in the UK top 10 and breaking box office records for Bollywood films in the US.

Set in Queens’s thriving Indian-American community, the film saw Khan play Aman, a charming guy who manages to fix everything and everyone around him. He is clearly in love with his neighbour Naina but however determined to set her up with Rohit, who’s been quietly pining after his best friend for years.

It is available to stream on Netflix.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham



Probably the most famous family drama from Bollywood, the ensemble cast of Shah Rukh, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor did wonders.

It is available to stream on Netflix.



Swades



Drifting away from his romantic stride, SRK played an Americanized NASA scientist who decides to help his nation.

It is available to stream on Netflix.

Paheli



SRK has also tried his hands on mystic folklore with spirits and rural life at its fore. It is based on a story by 'Statwart Vijaydan Detha'.

It is available to stream on Netflix.

Dil Se



The 1998 film has all of us arrested to this day because of the memorable songs and wonderful acting by SRK and Manisha Koirala.

It is available to stream on Netflix.