You are here:

Shah Rukh Khan turns 54: Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Mouni Roy wish actor on birthday

FP Staff

Nov 02, 2019 11:06:46 IST

As Shah Rukh Khan turned 54 on 2 November, birthday wishes poured in on Twitter for the superstar. Celebrities like Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Mouni Roy have taken to social media to heap on their best wishes for the actor.

Sharing a string of pictures of himself with Shah Rukh Khan through different phases of their lives, the filmmaker wrote that Shah Rukh is the best "preacher teacher" he had in his life.

Check out his post here

Dharma Productions shared a video compilation of Shah Rukh's iconic movie moments, in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kal Ho Na Ho, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, among others. Check out the video here

Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonali Kulkarni, Aahana Kumra, Mouni Roy and several others have also tweeted.

Ayushmann Khurrana wrote that he made the writers on Bala incorporate the detail that his character would be a fan of the actor. he thanked SRK for teaching him to dream and how to love.

Check it out here

Here are some the tweets

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Nov 02, 2019 11:06:46 IST

tags: 2 November , Ayushmann Khurrana , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Don 3 Shah Rukh Khan , Karan Johar , King Khan , Mouni Roy , Rakul Preet Singh , Shah Rukh , Shah Rukh Khan , Shah Rukh Khan Birthday , Shareworthy , SRK

also see

Karan Johar revisits SRK's Rahul in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: He's a deeply confused character, didn't do much in the film

Karan Johar revisits SRK's Rahul in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: He's a deeply confused character, didn't do much in the film

Dulquer Salmaan says he was 'starstruck' after meeting Shah Rukh Khan at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash

Dulquer Salmaan says he was 'starstruck' after meeting Shah Rukh Khan at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash

Salman Khan lauds Shah Rukh Khan for rescuing Aishwarya Rai's manager from fire at Diwali party, calls him 'Hero'

Salman Khan lauds Shah Rukh Khan for rescuing Aishwarya Rai's manager from fire at Diwali party, calls him 'Hero'