Shah Rukh Khan turns 54: Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Mouni Roy wish actor on birthday

As Shah Rukh Khan turned 54 on 2 November, birthday wishes poured in on Twitter for the superstar. Celebrities like Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Mouni Roy have taken to social media to heap on their best wishes for the actor.

Sharing a string of pictures of himself with Shah Rukh Khan through different phases of their lives, the filmmaker wrote that Shah Rukh is the best "preacher teacher" he had in his life.

Check out his post here

Dharma Productions shared a video compilation of Shah Rukh's iconic movie moments, in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kal Ho Na Ho, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, among others. Check out the video here

Defining pyaar & all things romance for the big screen. Wishing the King Khan, the man without whom #Dharma's journey would not have been the same - @iamsrk a very happy birthday! #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/slyvlWs9Wx — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) November 2, 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonali Kulkarni, Aahana Kumra, Mouni Roy and several others have also tweeted.

Ayushmann Khurrana wrote that he made the writers on Bala incorporate the detail that his character would be a fan of the actor. he thanked SRK for teaching him to dream and how to love.

Check it out here

Happy bday Shah sir @iamsrk

Main #Bala film mein aapka fan bana hoon. I'd insisted on this. So the producer & the director incorporated it in the script. Sapne dikhaane ke liye shukriya. Pyaar mein yakeen dilaane ke liye shukriya. Aapka jabra fan aur #SRKian. #HappyBirthdaySRK — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) November 1, 2019

Here are some the tweets

Happy birthday dear @iamsrk Wishing you good health and hope you'll treat us with loads of cinema this year much love and the best... #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/HkPVHpRnEY — sonalikulkarni (@sonalikulkarni) November 2, 2019

@iamsrk to me is like New York City- everyone has their own, unique way of being in love with. To the man of every season, mood and moment, thank you for being such a big part of our narratives forever. To the best year of the best guy yet ♥️ #HappyBirthdaySRK #FanForLife — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) November 2, 2019

Happiest birthday to the King of Hearts.. @iamsrk .. lov u forever ♥️ pic.twitter.com/5H3q0DSwt9 — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) November 2, 2019

Serendipitous❤️

The best kinda human theres. Kind loving generous & oh so dapper dunno what to wish you except happiness love & health in ampleness. Wish u a joyous more prosperous journey ahead

Happy bday Sir @iamsrk

Really lucky to have known you for a minute ❤️ pic.twitter.com/u7vpuHlDSg — Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) November 1, 2019

Happiest birthday @iamsrk sir! From being the man who taught me the true meaning of romance to being my producer! What a journey! You're a superhuman !You and your family are always in my prayers and thoughts! Here's hoping that you're always happy and healthy! #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/WbMMqm0fXk — Aahana Kumra (@AahanaKumra) November 1, 2019

Happppy happpppy bday @iamsrk sir !! Wishing you a year as bright and lovely as you are , all the happiness and abundance of joy !! Thankyou for inspiring millions .. keep spreading your charm ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QoNsDpOKMm — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) November 2, 2019

Happy birthday to a man who personifies charm and generosity. Someone whom I admire and respect! Happy birthday bhai @iamsrk , here’s wishing you love , happiness and great health always. Big hug — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) November 2, 2019

Janmadin mubarak ho ⁦@iamsrk⁩ bhai aap hamesha khush aur tandrust rahe’n aur aise hi poori duniya ko entertain karte rahe’n. Always ur fan.. love u ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3tORycUv35 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) November 2, 2019

Updated Date: Nov 02, 2019 11:06:46 IST