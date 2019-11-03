Shah Rukh Khan turns 54: Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up with a birthday message for the 'King of Bollywood'

We must say, it was a celebration fit for a King! As a gesture of respect and love, Dubai's Burj Khalifa, world's tallest and famous building, displayed Shah Rukh Khan's name along with a fabulous fountain show, to wish him on his 54th birthday on 2 November.

On Saturday, Shah Rukh shared a video of the same on Twitter and Instagram in which his name can be seen lit up on the iconic tower in Dubai along with the message, "Happy Birthday... To the King of Bollywood".

To my brother, the awesomely cool Mr. @Mohamed_Alabbar and @BurjKhalifa @emaardubai. Thanks for making me shine so bright. Your love and kindness is unsurpassable. Wow! This is really the Tallest I have ever been. Love u Dubai. It’s my birthday and I’m the guest! pic.twitter.com/8oFAQCqNbD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2019

"Thanks for making me shine so bright. Your love and kindness is unsurpassable. Wow! This is really the Tallest I have ever been. Love u Dubai. It's my birthday and I'm the guest," Shah Rukh wrote alongside the video.

It was indeed a treat for the Shah Rukh's fans residing in Dubai. In the video, people can be seen watching the fabulous fountain show along with a song in the background from his movie 'Om Shanti Om'.

On the work front, Shah Rukh has been away from the big screen for almost a year now as his last movie Zero was released in 2018. However, as per the media reports, the actor has recently promised his fans for an official announcement about his next project.

A few days back, Shah Rukh appeared on American TV host David Letterman's talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction on Netflix, which garnered a lot of attention.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Nov 03, 2019 12:09:43 IST