The Badshah of Bollywood and megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who is basking in the success of his latest blockbuster Pathaan, has topped the 2023 TIME100 poll. In this poll, the readers vote for their favourite influential personalities. SRK garnered 4 per cent of 1.2 million votes followed by the Iranian women who are protesting for their rights with 3 per cent of the votes.

Healthcare workers, who have been on the frontlines during the pandemic since 2020, have got 2% of the votes followed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who garnered 1.9 per cent each to grab the 4th spot in the list.

Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, who played a crucial role in lifting the 2022 World Cup, grabbed the fifth position in the list.

Talking about Pathaan‘s super success, director Siddharth Anand recently said, “I’m just so happy and grateful that Pathaan has been entertaining people globally. To hit 1000 plus crore gross worldwide & 500 crore nett in Hindi version is simply historic and we are thankful for the love that people have showered on Pathaan. As a director, I couldn’t be prouder to have made a film that is bringing joy to so many people globally.”

They are doing it better than me!! Will have to learn it from Virat And Jadeja!!! https://t.co/q1aCmZByDu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

He added, “When we set out to make Pathaan with a star-cast that we had, I knew that we were chasing the all-time biggest number but never in my dreams did I ever imagine that Pathaan would become the first Hindi film to touch 400 crore nett in India and now 500 crore nett! It is an unbelievable feat that is inspiring me and all of us at YRF and team to do better.”

“I know we have pushed the envelope to deliver a film that has connected with audiences worldwide. So, now I have to go the distance in every film that I make henceforth. This moment is for the entire team of Pathaan to savour, for the entire Hindi film industry to savour because it is a rare, rare accomplishment,” said Siddharth.

