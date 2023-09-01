‘Shah Rukh Khan told me to cut the portions of him and spare the scenes of others,’ this is what the editor of Jawan has to say about the leading man of the much-awaited flick. The revelation was made by the technician at the grand launch of the film in Chennai recently. It’s all set to release on September 7.

He added, “I thank Shah Rukh Khan for trusting us. Not just one, but a whole bus of Tamilians landed in the North. It needs some guts to do that. Also, as a human, he is a great.”

At the same event, Khan said, “I remember Atlee sir telling me that, there is this young kid, I have seen him like a baby ‘Why this Kolaveri Kolaveri di’, and from that time I have been wanting to meet him and Atlee sir told me there this young kid can we do one song with him in the Tamil version and the Hindi version and I said no we have to do all the songs with only Annirudh and the amount of hard work he has put in, Thank you, Annirudh, I love you so much. And a big gratitude and love to your parents to both father and mother. Thank you sir and ma’am.”

He added, “Priya, to you I will thank later, will produce another child. I mean, you and Atlee, not me. Now Atlee and we can co produce also there’s no problem. We are friends now. Yogi Babu. Thank you so much. I remember him from Chennai. He was so shy and so quiet. And I remember I came to market the film here. And everybody was screaming and shouting in the theater. For one brief moment, I thought it’s for me. And then I realized, no, they were all pushing me aside and they just wanted to say Yogi Babu,so thank you so much for being part of Jawan, you are awsome sir.”