Shah Rukh Khan to participate in Beijing Film Festival; Zero announced as closing film

Shah Rukh Khan is set to take part in the Beijing International Film Festival (BIFF), scheduled to be held between 13 April and 20 April.

Legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s classic Pather Panchali and Khan’s last release Zero are among the five Indian films that have been listed to be screened during the event. Zero, which also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, will close the movie gala.

Khan, along with Bajrangi Bhaijaan director Kabir Khan, is due to take part in ‘China-India Film Cooperation Dialogue’, according to the brochure circulated by BIFF. Mid-Day reports that the dialogue segment is an effort to forge ways for the development of Chinese and Indian films as well as creation of opportunities to strengthen film cooperation between the two countries. Chinese director and screenwriter Muye Wen will also be a part of the panel. BIFF will have a section called India Week this year.

Variety writes that The Composer, directed by Xirzat Yahup will be the opening title of the festival. Other films to be screened at the event include Jason Bourne and Mad Max series, Alfonso Cuaron's Gravity and Children of Men. The festival also has an animation segment. Casey Affleck's Light of My Life, Capernaum by Lebanese director Nadine Labaki, Nuri Bilge Ceylan's The Wild Pear Tree, Saoirse Ronan-starrer The Seagull, among others are in the festival line-up.

Updated Date: Apr 11, 2019 12:41:28 IST

