Shah Rukh Khan tests positive for COVID-19
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has tested positive for COVID-19.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished Khan a fast "recovery".
"Just came to know that our Brand Ambassador Shahrukh Khan has been detected covid positive. Pray for the fastest recovery for the superstar. Get well Shahrukh! Spring back asap!" Mamata Banerjee tweeted on Sunday.
— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 5, 2022
Earlier on Saturday, actors Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar had also tested positive for COVID-19.
Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have expressed concerns over the actor's health on social media. "Speedy recovery for your health For COVID 19 positive. Pray to Allah" wrote one Twitter user.
"Omg unpleasant news...my poor heart can't handle reading that you've got covid. Hope you feel better soon...& it's mild. You're in my heart & prayers. Will keep praying that you recover soon. Love you forever. Take care...sending healing vibes your way," wrote another user.
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,494 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 961 in Mumbai, and one fatality due to the infection.
On Friday, Shah Rukh Khan announced the teaser of his much-anticipated action-entertainer film 'Jawan' directed by Atlee. Taking his fans into a frenzy, Khan on Saturday unveiled a poster of his upcoming project on social media as well.
