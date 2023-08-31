The trailer for Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan and ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara’s much-awaited action film, Atlee’s Jawan is finally out. It comes exactly seven days before the film’s theatrical release, slated for 7 September in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. With the trailer already trending on social media, a memorable dialogue involving Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt has also gained traction. Internet users were quick to point out the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star’s reference saying that SRK’s character’s demand for Alia Bhatt is the same for every fanboy ever.

Notably, the action-drama’s trailer showcases Shah Rukh’s trademark wit. In one of the key sequences, the actor’s character hijacks a metro train and takes passengers hostage for an undisclosed purpose. When a person asks him over a walkie-talkie, “What do you want?”, Shah Rukh replies with, “I want Alia Bhatt”, thus leaving fans to go ROFL!

The trailer for the much-awaited film arrived today, 31 August on Red Chillies Entertainment’s YouTube channel.

Take a look:

This has started yet another round of affection for the Gangubai Kathiawadi star on social media.

One user commented, “Ye batao tumhe chahiye? SRK in jawan: Chahiye toh Alia Bhatt.”

“Every fanboy ever,” wrote another.

A user commented, “Can’t wait to shout “Mujhe Bhi” in the theatre during this scene.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt previously worked together in Gauri Shinde’s Dear Zindagi in 2016. The superstar calls Bhatt her ‘little one’. He also launched the teaser for Karan Johar’s latest box office success Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

Jawan Trailer

As evident in the film’s trailer, the stellar cast, which also includes Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Ridhi Dogra among others, promises an intriguing storyline, paired with mind-boggling action sequences. However, another star Deepika Padukone, who appeared in a cameo for Jawan, had her role kept under wraps.

As per the plot, the thriller is touted to be a commercial entertainer where SRK will reportedly feature in a double role – an intelligence officer and a thief. The film was shot in different parts of India including major cities like Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan, and Aurangabad. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the film, marking his Bollywood debut as a solo composer.

Sharing the trailer for Jawan on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Of Justice & A Jawan. Of Women & their Vengeance. Of a Mother & A Son. And of course, a lot of Fun!!! Ready Ahhh!!! #JawanTrailer out now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Jawan’s release comes months after King Khan’s blockbuster release Pathaan opposite Deepika Padukone in January this year. The newly released trailer has been shared by the cast on their Instagram handles.

Nayanthara who made a grand Instagram debut earlier today also shared the trailer on her social media handle. She captioned the post, “My First With My Favvvv @iamsrk.” Jawan also marks the Tamil star’s Bollywood debut.