Ahead of its release, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has already been embroiled in many controversies over Deepika Padukone’s orange swimsuit, and the song ‘Besharam Rang’, among other reasons. Over this, the actor along with the entire team has been facing massive backlash from many political leaders and social media users. Protests and sloganeering were also witnessed in various places against the film’s release as many outfits have been demanding a ban on the film. Amid this, a violent protest was also recently witnessed in Assam’s Guwahati where a group of Bajrang Dal activists carried out vandalism and tore down posters of the film. The episode has also caught the attention of actor Shah Rukh Khan who called up the Assam chief minister and shared his concerns.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that he received a call from the Bollywood actor who spoke about the recent incident and further expressed his concerns about the same during the screening of his film. The chief minister also assured him that strict law and order will be maintained in the state and ensured that no such incidents would be entertained.

“Bollywood actor Shri Shah Rukh Khan called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film. I assured him that it’s the duty of the state govt to maintain law & order. We’ll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents,” he wrote.

https://twitter.com/himantabiswa/status/1617020280152666117

It is pertinent to note that the tweet came just a day after Sarma had denied to recognise Shah Rukh Khan and his upcoming film, Pathaan. While speaking to the media, the CM had said, “Who is Shahrukh Khan? I don’t know anything about him or his film Pathaan. I don’t have time for this.” However, he later assured that proper actions will be taken if law and order is violated.

About Pathaan

SRK’s Pathaan continues to remain in light since last year after the makers released the songs of the film. Along with Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, several right-wing groups including Bajrang Rang have been leading widespread protests against Pathaan’s release.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is all set to hit the theatres across the country on 25 January 2023.

