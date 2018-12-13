Shah Rukh Khan says Sridevi would've been the first one he'd have invited for screening of Zero

The news of Sridevi's appearance in one of the songs of Zero left most fans excited. While it will be the veteran's last appearance on screen, the Zero song gave rise to the conjecture that the actress might be playing a part in the film. Director Aanand L Rai later clarified that the role was only a cameo. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan also opened about the veteran and her appearance in his upcoming film.

Khan stated that he had a brief scene with actress and that was a huge privilege for him. He said that Sridevi would have been the first person he would have invited to watch the trial of Zero. Reminiscing about the past, Shah Rukh added that in a way, he had started off his acting career with Sridevi in the serial Army (1996). "I hope wherever she is, she makes the world happy like she's done," said SRK to Times Now.

SRK is likely to keep the Zero song, featuring Sridevi, a theater surprise for the audience.

Karisma Kapoor had earlier posted a picture of herself with Khan, Sridevi and Alia Bhatt during the shooting of the song.

