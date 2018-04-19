'Shah Rukh Khan ruined my life' says woman in Humans of Bombay post that details a proposal to her husband
This scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is iconic, to say the least. Women then (in 1995) and women now (in 2018) can't stop blushing, beaming with joy at the sight of their most favourite Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
Over the years SRK has cemented his position as the numero uno king of romance, and one of the most desirable actors of Bollywood. It's no surprise then that women (or fans of SRK) expect partners to at least match upto, if not exceed, SRK's standards of romance.
Recently, Humans of Bombay shared a post that detailed an adorable incident related to SRK and romance. And how the tables have turned (in a good way)!
“Shahrukh Khan ruined my life! Since I was a little girl, I always dreamed of having the ‘perfect proposal’ from the perfect man. Violins would start playing in the background, he would walk up to me slowly, while the wind blew in my hair, fall to his knees and hand me the ring. But that never happened. In fact, we found ourselves in the middle of this mess where I was trying to convince my Bengali parents to let me marry a Punjabi Baniya! We’d been dating for 3 years, but the majority of that time was spent on bringing our families together. At one point in our relationship, we were sure that we were going to get married --so he never even tried to ‘surprise’ me with a proposal. Amidst all this drama of a big, fat Indian wedding, I realised-- I never had my filmy moment! So, on his birthday, I decided to take the matter into my own hands. I planned a surprise party at the restaurant where we had our first date, and as soon as he walked in-- I asked the DJ to play “Marry Me” by Bruno Mars and fell to my knees when he walked in. I said ‘Ashish Aggrawal-- I want to spend the rest of my life laughing, crying and fighting with you-- will you marry me?’ He looked at me, smirked, pulled me in for a hug and whispered - ‘let’s hope our kids aren’t as filmy!’ And just like that, I created the moment I’d been waiting for..why do women have to wait for the guy to propose? It’s a new day, new age-- if you like him, then maybe you should put a ring on it!”
While many social media users commented on the post sharing their own romantic endeavours, there were some who took the opening line of the post — 'Shah Rukh Khan ruined my life' too seriously and obviously missed the pun behind.
Some came up in defense of SRK. One of the comments read (sic): "SRK didn't ruin your life.....he showed you how beautiful it can be...he never told anyone this will happen with everyone off the reel.....besides did you just compare ur man with king of romance?"
Just a day in the life of a romantic superstar?
