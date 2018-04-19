'Shah Rukh Khan ruined my life' says woman in Humans of Bombay post that details a proposal to her husband

This scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is iconic, to say the least. Women then (in 1995) and women now (in 2018) can't stop blushing, beaming with joy at the sight of their most favourite Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Over the years SRK has cemented his position as the numero uno king of romance, and one of the most desirable actors of Bollywood. It's no surprise then that women (or fans of SRK) expect partners to at least match upto, if not exceed, SRK's standards of romance.

Recently, Humans of Bombay shared a post that detailed an adorable incident related to SRK and romance. And how the tables have turned (in a good way)!

While many social media users commented on the post sharing their own romantic endeavours, there were some who took the opening line of the post — 'Shah Rukh Khan ruined my life' too seriously and obviously missed the pun behind.

Some came up in defense of SRK. One of the comments read (sic): "SRK didn't ruin your life.....he showed you how beautiful it can be...he never told anyone this will happen with everyone off the reel.....besides did you just compare ur man with king of romance?"

Just a day in the life of a romantic superstar?

