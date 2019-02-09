Shah Rukh Khan reveals Salman praised Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge back in the day, calling it a great film

Shah Rukh Khan recently revealed that his 1995 classic Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge was praised by none other than his close friend Salman Khan. Speaking at the third season of Masterclass on Viu, Shah Rukh shared the anecdote with host Cyrus Sahukar.

Shah Rukh, in his typical self deprecating humour, stated “I still remember, this was at the premier of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. I had a couple of friends sitting beside me. There is a scene in the movie where I say ‘Raj agar yeh tujko pyaar karti hai toh palat ke dekhegi. Palat. Palat. Palat.’ And at that point, my friend tells me ‘It looks like you’ll kill her like you killed the girl in Baazigar. If you weren’t in this movie, it would do really well.’ I felt very sad.”

However, the first person, outside of the production to actually have liked and praised the film was Salman Khan. "Salman said it was great," shared Shah Rukh.

Shah Rukh expressed his gratitude towards all his female co-stars throughout his career which spans almost three decades. He thanked them for making him comfortable. The fact that he was considered the epitome of a romantic hero was something which was rather "strange", said Shah Rukh. Especially since he was always awkward shooting romantic scenes in films, confessed the actor.

Updated Date: Feb 09, 2019 12:36:21 IST