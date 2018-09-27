Shah Rukh Khan reveals para-athlete Deepa Malik inspired him to not 'quit everything' a month ago

Shah Rukh Khan whose films have inspired many people, on Wednesday, 26 September, said that a few months back, he wanted to quit everything.

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) in presence of the actor gave a rousing send-off to the athletes ahead of the third Asian Para Games, slated to be held from 6-13 October. The 52-year-old actor was invited by Rao Inderjit Singh, president of Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), to motivate the para athletes for the games.

In the event, he disclosed that around the Independence Day week, he wanted to not go to work. "I did not want to do more. I wanted to cancel everything. I thought I have done so much; now I should stop everything and quit whatever I have been doing, (sic)" he was quoted as saying.

However, according to him, it is the life of para-athlete Deepa Malik and other sportspersons which inspired him to not give up. "I switched on the TV and all of a sudden, an interview of Deepa Malik flashed on the screen. I started watching it. When I watched her interview, she made me realise how wrong I was feeling about quitting everything," he said.

Deepa Malik is the first Indian woman to win a medal in the Paralympic Games. The event was graced by more than 190 para-athletes, including Deepa and high jumper, Varun Bhatti.

Shah Rukh further said that in the future, if he were to get an opportunity, he would like to work with team of para-athletes, just how there's the Indian Premiere League for cricket. The Padma Shri awardee's Meer Foundation is also associated with the Indian Para Olympic contingent.

