Shah Rukh Khan responds to Twitter user asking about the rent of one room in Mannat: It will take 30 years of hard work

Shah Rukh Khan's recent response to a question and answer session has left Twitterati asking for more.

The actor, on Wednesday, conducted a quick 'Ask me anything' session on Twitter, where he urged followers to drop in as many questions as they wanted about him with the hashtag '#AskSRK.' From Riteish Deshmukh and Sujoy Ghosh, to fans of the actor, Shah Rukh was posed with many a question, including his views on Citizenship Amendment Act, life advices and chemistry.

One user, whose Twitter handle is @iStormbreaker_, asked Shah Rukh how much it would cost for him to rent a room in Mannat, Shah Rukh's residence in Mumbai. Pat came Shah Rukh reply, "30 saal ki mehnat mein padega (It will take 30 years of hard work.)”

30 saal ki mehnat mein padega. https://t.co/Y3qfb7IMdk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

According to Hindustan Times, Mannat's value is estimated to be worth a whopping Rs 200 crore. Shah Rukh had once said in an interview with Radio Mirchi that Mannat was the most expensive thing he has ever owned. Another user asked him how he feels now that all his recent films have flopped. Known for his signature wit and humour, Shah Rukh replied writing, "Bas aap Dua mein yaad rakhna." (Remember me in your prayers) Riteish Deshmukh, who worked with the actor on the 2007 comedy Heyy Babyy, posed the question, "What is the one life lesson that you have learnt from AbRam?" Shah Rukh replied saying that he's learnt to cry a little and move on with life from his youngest son.

Whenever you are sad hungry or angry...cry just a little bit while playing your favourite video game. https://t.co/YoG90FVN6E — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Here are some of the other replies from Shah Rukh Khan.



Don’t let any negativity uninspire you in your journey. U r beautiful because of who u are... https://t.co/w6R16tlkFm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

I like cheese... https://t.co/U3XVh5hbkc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

The ‘right thing’ is a personal feeling. Not based on anybody else’s expectations or demand. Its for your own self. Hatred and love for it should not define it...the right thing doesn’t look for gratification or acceptance...it just is. https://t.co/SI21rkyZq0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

