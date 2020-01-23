You are here:

Shah Rukh Khan responds to Twitter user asking about the rent of one room in Mannat: It will take 30 years of hard work

FP Staff

Jan 23, 2020 12:09:33 IST

Shah Rukh Khan's recent response to a question and answer session has left Twitterati asking for more.

The actor, on Wednesday, conducted a quick 'Ask me anything' session on Twitter, where he urged followers to drop in as many questions as they wanted about him with the hashtag '#AskSRK.' From Riteish Deshmukh and Sujoy Ghosh, to fans of the actor, Shah Rukh was posed with many a question, including his views on Citizenship Amendment Act, life advices and chemistry.

One user, whose Twitter handle is @iStormbreaker_, asked Shah Rukh how much it would cost for him to rent a room in Mannat, Shah Rukh's residence in Mumbai. Pat came Shah Rukh reply, "30 saal ki mehnat mein padega (It will take 30 years of hard work.)”

Check out the post here

According to Hindustan Times, Mannat's value is estimated to be worth a whopping Rs 200 crore. Shah Rukh had once said in an interview with Radio Mirchi that Mannat was the most expensive thing he has ever owned. Another user asked him how he feels now that all his recent films have flopped. Known for his signature wit and humour, Shah Rukh replied writing, "Bas aap Dua mein yaad rakhna." (Remember me in your prayers) Riteish Deshmukh, who worked with the actor on the 2007 comedy Heyy Babyy, posed the question, "What is the one life lesson that you have learnt from AbRam?" Shah Rukh replied saying that he's learnt to cry a little and move on with life from his youngest son.

Check out the tweet here

Here are some of the other replies from Shah Rukh Khan.

Updated Date: Jan 23, 2020 12:09:33 IST

