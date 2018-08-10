Shah Rukh Khan reportedly planning Suhana Khan's debut; Sanjay Leela Bhansali or Sujoy Ghosh may direct

After appearing on the cover of Vogue Magazine, Suhana Khan is now ready for her Bollywood debut and is being pursued by well-known and successful filmmakers, like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Sujoy Ghosh, according to a report by Times Now.

Also read: Suhana Khan's Vogue cover proves that neither Bollywood nor audiences care about nepotism

While the news should come as no surprise to anyone, the Times Now report also states that Shah Rukh Khan is looking at some of the biggest names from the Hindi film industry to launch his daughter. The same report quotes a friend of the actor saying, "Aryan is not yet inclined towards acting. But Suhana is definitely interested in an acting career. But, Shah Rukh wanted her to go through the grind. She has been doing theater regularly. Now, both Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri (Khan) feel Suhana is ready for a film career."

The report adds that while Karan Johar is too obvious a choice for the launch of Suhana, SRK and Gauri are looking at some other directors, and almost every major filmmaker has shown an interest in launching Suhana.

The same report states that Shabana Azmi recognised Suhana's talent after seeing her in a play. So while it is obvious that Suhana Khan will be seen in a movie, we just have to wait and see which director she picks to work with.

Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 11:08 AM