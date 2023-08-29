Salman Khan was recently spotted with a new bald look and fans couldn’t keep calm. This is the first time since 2002 that Salman has gone bald, the last time was for his film Tere Naam. Shah Rukh Khan’s bald look from Jawan too created a lot of buzz. And in a recent AskSRK session, when a fan asked if Salman was promoting Jawan with his bald look, SRK had a witty response:

Salman bhai ko mujhe pyaar dikhaane ke liye koi look nahi karna padhta….woh dil se hi mujhe hamesha pyaar karte hain…bas keh diya so keh diya!! https://t.co/NjlXSDbQeW — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

The ‘Dabangg‘ actor has been sporting this look for quite some days now and was recently spotted at a dubbing studio:

About Jawan

Adding up to the rising rage, the fan clubs are leaving no stone unturned to express their love for the film and yet another example of their love was witnessed as the famous fan club SRK Universe will be organizing a special 6 AM morning show at the iconic Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai, making Jawan the first Hindi film to have such a morning show.

We created HISTORY as #Pathaan became the first film ever to have a 9AM show in 51 years of iconic #Gaiety theatre and we rewrite HISTORY with #Jawan as we organize its 6AM show at the Iconic #GaietyGalaxy! 🔥

Currently, the audience is looking forward to the much-awaited trailer of Jawan that is arriving on 31st August 2023. Moreover, SRK is all set to make it even grander by releasing the trailer on Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 09:00 PM.

‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.