While there was a lot of concern about the Hindi film theatrical business post the pandemic, especially at a time when Hindi films weren’t firing at the box office, there are three lead actors who have outshined at the box office in the first quarter!

Shah Rukh Khan in and as Pathaan, from the fabled YRF Spy Universe, with his humongous all-time historic blockbuster Pathaan set the cash counters ringing in January this year. The film became a global phenomenon as audiences thronged to theatres again and again to make this a monstrous hit like no other. It collected over 1050.30 crores worldwide gross!

Pathaan was also the Hindi film industry’s answer to the ‘boycott calls’ that were believed to have hit Bollywood, resulting in the failure of many movies back-to-back. Siddharth Anand has said earlier, “I’m happy that Pathaan has become a game-changer for the industry. We were said to have been boycotted by people. I’m happy that Pathaan has become the answer to all that talk. The industry has heard enough. I’m happy that we have let our work do the talking.”

The next lead actor to set cash counters ringing was Ranbir Kapoor with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar! Ranbir was back in a romantic film, which is considered his home turf, and he delivered again! Known as the poster boy of romance of this generation, Ranbir Kapoor melts hearts with his performance in the film that collected 148 crore nett in India and 222.47 crores gross worldwide!

The third lead actor to deliver a hit theatrically is Rani Mukerji with a content film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway! The sleeper hit of the year, it collected 34 crores worldwide gross and Rani, single-handedly, dented the narrative that content films have no takers at the box office! The victory of this film has reignited the belief in filmmakers that audiences will come for a content film in theatres provided it’s disruptive and clutter-breaking and is backed by a performance that is one for the ages! Rani Mukerji did just that playing a distraught mother who gets separated from her two children as the Norway government feels they are not getting a friendly and happy environment to grow in. Rani Mukerji delivered a performance of a lifetime.

Nikkhil Advani, Producer of Emmay Entertainment who made Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway has said that it is Rani’s theatrical equity that has aided the success of the film. He said, “Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is a unique film that we are all extremely proud of. Rani Mukerji has been adored by generations, old and new, and has a genuine fanbase that celebrates her, every time she appears on the screen. We are grateful for their passion and the love the industry showered on this theatrical piece.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.