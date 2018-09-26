You are here:

Shah Rukh Khan praises Soham Shah's horror thriller Tumbbad: 'Extremely well-crafted film'

FP Staff

Sep,26 2018 11:50:52 IST

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has praised producer Sohum Shah's dark fantasy Tumbbad and called it an "extremely well-crafted film".

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve and Adesh Prasad, Tumbbad tells the tale of 19th-century colonial India, where a scheming man named Vinayak becomes obsessed with finding the mythical treasure of his ancestors.

A still from Tumbbad/image from Twitter.

Tumbbad premiered in the Critics' Week section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival, becoming the first Indian film to be screened there. The horror thriller is Shah's second production after Ship of Theseus, which won him a National Award.

The film is an Eros International and Aanand L Rai's presentation and a Little Town Films production in association with Colour Yellow Productions. It is co-produced by Film i Vst and Filmgate Films.

Tumbbad is set to release on 12 October in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

