Shah Rukh Khan praises Bharat trailer; Salman Khan responds: 'Picture abhi baki hai mere dost'

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have been two actors who have often appreciated each other's works (notwithstanding the periods of mutual silence owing to misunderstandings).

Recently, Salman's Bharat trailer took social media by storm with reactions pouring in of the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial. Also featuring Katrina Kaif, Bharat is a war drama which depicts Salman in multiple avatars.

Shah Rukh's encouragement was sweet and was promptly followed by Salman, who quipped a popular line from Shah Rukh's 2007 film Om Shanti Om, when he said "Picture abhi baaki hai..."

Kya baat hai bhai!! Bahut Khoob. https://t.co/0t8hQoUSbJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 22, 2019

Thank You Shahrukh - picture abhi baaki hai... https://t.co/Q0Yc4SpmLq — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 22, 2019

Bharat will trace the journey of a man, spanning six decades. The three-minute trailer shows Salman as a naval officer recusing his co-workers from a blast, and a circus performer among the other looks. Fans also reacted to the trailer on social media with most having a field day with memes on Katrina Kaif's dialogue in the film.

Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The film also features Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.

Bharat is scheduled to release in theatres on 5 June.

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2019 13:51:15 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.