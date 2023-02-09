After taking a break from leading roles for over four years, Shah Rukh Khan made his comeback with Pathaan like a king, in all literal sense. From bringing Bollywood back to life to demolishing innumerable records at the box office, the Badshah of Bollywood truly announced out loud why he owns that title. Calling Pathaan a blockbuster will now be an understatement, when Siddharth Anand’s directorial has already created history and is eyeing to enter the Rs 1000-crore club. After romancing with Anushka Sharma in the 2018 film Zero, in 2023 Shah Rukh Khan made the world taste his action mania with Pathaan. However, it appears that SRK is finding it hard to come out of his action mode, as he was yet again seen performing a power-packed sequence in a soft drink ad. It appears that after returning to the big screen Shah Rukh seems to be ensuring that his fans get to see more of him at home too.

A minute-long clip of Shah Rukh’s new advertisement was shared by his fan page on Twitter, with the caption, “King Shah Rukh Khan in latest Thums Up TVC advert.”

Going back to the Pathaan zone, Shah Rukh in the video can be seen performing stunts similar to the ones he did in his recent movie. Decked in all black, the superstar truly gave the world a short masala movie. From thrashing goons, and grabbing a moving helicopter to kicking up the storm, SRK did it all to reach his favourite drink. While staying away from his titular roles for years, the superstar surely missed making movies, or else why could he have been shooting a film inside the TVC. The video opens by showing SRK fighting men in an isolated location. He can be seen performing all sorts of stunts, and the moment he climbs a table to break the glass, director Vinil Mathew says cut, revealing that SRK was shooting for a movie.

At that very moment, the director says that he can relax while the stuntman can take him over from that very moment. Refusing the offer, SRK fetches the bottle of the soft drink and finishes it till the end.

Now, as soon as the video was shared, several users found its similarity with the action sequences of Pathaan. Many took to the comments section to claim that the action sequence was so good that this is how the superstar is gearing up for Pathaan 2. One user commented, “His next movie Pathaan 2 or Tiger 3 will have a similar scene just like how there was a train scene ad for thumbs up and there was also a train scene for Pathaan.”

Another commented, “Sare TVC Pathaan 2 me dalo ab…He is now the biggest action star of India..Who does logical actions?”

Meanwhile, SRK and Deepika Padukone starrer, Pathaan is not only the biggest blockbuster of their career but is also the highest-grossing Hindi movie since Aamir Khan’s Dangal. Today, Pathaan is expected to cross Rs. 875 crore globally.