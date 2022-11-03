From cutting cake to meeting his loved ones to dancing on Chaiyya Chaiyya, the 57th birthday of Badshah of Bollywood was all about being surrounded by the love of his fans. Continuing the trajectory of waving his fans from his Mumbai mansion Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan on the occasion of his birthday even shared a selfie saying that he is grateful to be able to live in front of the sea of love. On his birthday King Khan took his fans by surprise by unveiling the teaser of his most awaited movie Pathaan. Apart from being loaded with his power-packed performance, Pathaan is also garnering attention for SRK’s perfectly chiselled body, whose credit should also go to Salman Khan. Wondering why? Well, recently during one of the fan meet events in Mumbai, SRK talked about his routine during the pandemic and revealed that because trainers were not allowed he used to call Salman, Hrithik Roshan, and Tiger Shroff to seek some workout advice.

Needless to say, several videos and pictures of the fan meet are making rounds on the internet. In one of the videos, shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, SRK can be heard saying that while there wasn’t much to do during the pandemic, he used to wake up late and preferred going to the gym. But trainers weren’t allowed due to the quarantine rule, so initially, he used to google different exercises, and eventually called fit celebs in B-Town like Salman, Hrithik, and Tiger. While sharing the video, the paparazzo wrote in the caption, “Shahrukhkhan getting Gym inspiration during COVID from buddies and Google.”

During COVID, SRK was preparing his body for Pathaan. Addressing a question at the event, the superstar said, “I didn’t know what to do, subah uthkar (meri subah thoda late hoti), I went for 45 minutes to the gym, where no trainer was allowed due to quarantine. I would google workout routines and would ask bigger stars, Salman bhai, Tiger Shroff, and Hrithik Roshan, and put something together.”

The Pathaan actor had a gala time with his fans. Decked in a black denim jacket with his Pathaan character printed on the back, SRK looked dapper as always. Besides getting into a conversation with legions of fans present at the event, and cutting a multi-layered cake, Shah Rukh even danced to his iconic track Chaiyya Chiayya from Dil Se.

Earlier, taking to his official Instagram account, SRK dropped his selfie with hundreds of fans gathered outside Mannat, to wish him on the special occasion of his birthday. While sharing the picture, SRK wrote in the caption, “It’s so lovely to live in front of the sea…..the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday….thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special….& happy.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the superstar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming actioner Pathaan, which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in prominent characters and will hit the theatres next year in January. SRK’s schedule is jam-packed with a series of intriguing projects, which includes Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, Atlee’s Jawan, and a cameo in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3.

