Shah Rukh Khan on his Bollywood comeback with Pathaan: 'You're meant to move forward'

Shah Rukh Khan made a thunderous comeback on the big screen with his much-awaited film, Pathaan which has already become his biggest opener of all time. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film has created a wave of excitement and thrill among fans who are thronging in large numbers to cinema halls. Within two days of its release, Pathaan has already grossed over Rs 100 crore at the global box office and is also inching toward the Rs 100 crore club in its domestic collection. Quite overwhelmed with the response from his fans, the actor recently shared a tweet, advising people to always look forward.

Seemingly hinting toward his comeback with Pathaan, Shah Rukh quoted a dialogue from the 1997 film, Gattaca, and wrote, “Gattaca movie “I never saved anything for the swim back” I think life is a bit like that…. Don’t come back…try to finish what u started. Just a 57yr olds’ advice things.”

Gattaca movie “I never saved anything for the swim back” I think life is a bit like that….You aren’t meant to plan your return…U r meant to move forward. Don’t come back…try to finish what u started. Just a 57yr olds’ advice things. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 27, 2023

Reacting to his tweet, many fans took to the comment section and showered the post with love and applause.

Pathaan’s successful run at the box office

Marking his return to the big screen after four long years, Shah Rukh Khan took the box office by storm with his film, Pathaan. The spy actioner was released on 25 January and has created a hype among his fans in not just India but abroad as well.

As per the latest reports, the film’s global collection presently stands at over Rs 200 crore in just two days and nearly Rs 100 crore in the domestic market.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film was bankrolled by Yash Raj Films and is the fourth installment in YRF’s Spy Universe.

While fans are already going gaga over Pathaan, several B-Town celebs have also showered the film with love and support. Actors Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Ananya Panday, and Rajkummar Rao also praised the movie and Shah Rukh Khan’s performance.

