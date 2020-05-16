You are here:

Shah Rukh Khan mourns demise of Red Chillies colleague Abhijeet, says he was 'my most resilient and solid ally'

FP Staff

May 16, 2020 12:56:12 IST

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday mourned the demise of his close ally Abhijeet who was also one of the very first members of his film company Red Chillies Entertainment.

Taking to Twitter, Khan penned down a post in his remembrance and said that he will miss him.

"We all started the journey of making films with Dreamz Unlimited. Abhijeet was my most resilient & solid ally," he tweeted.

"V did some good, some wrong but always believed v will sail through because strong team members like him were there to look after the rest of us. Will miss u my friend," his tweet further read.

The 54-year-old actor also alternatively posted a list of lessons that he learnt from the COVID induced lockdown.

