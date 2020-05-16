Shah Rukh Khan mourns demise of Red Chillies colleague Abhijeet, says he was 'my most resilient and solid ally'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday mourned the demise of his close ally Abhijeet who was also one of the very first members of his film company Red Chillies Entertainment.

Taking to Twitter, Khan penned down a post in his remembrance and said that he will miss him.

"We all started the journey of making films with Dreamz Unlimited. Abhijeet was my most resilient & solid ally," he tweeted.

"V did some good, some wrong but always believed v will sail through because strong team members like him were there to look after the rest of us. Will miss u my friend," his tweet further read.

The 54-year-old actor also alternatively posted a list of lessons that he learnt from the COVID induced lockdown.

The loss of one of the first team members of the Red Chillies family, Abhijeet, leaves an irreplaceable void in our hearts. We will miss him and his reassuring presence around us. May his soul rest in peace. Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/XPeWyESFyA — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) May 15, 2020

We all started the journey of making films with Dreamz Unlimited. Abhijeet was my most resilient & solid ally. V did some good, some wrong but always believed v will sail through because strong team members like him were there to look after the rest of us. Will miss u my friend. https://t.co/ZpXMr1NWlz — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 15, 2020

Updated Date: May 16, 2020 12:56:12 IST

