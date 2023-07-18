The highly anticipated film Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, has been generating massive buzz this year. A recent preview of the film showcased King Khan in a rugged and never-before-seen avatar, captivating the audience’s hearts. The response has been overwhelming, as fans and audiences alike have been swept away by the trailer’s impact. The film has become the talk of the town, fueling excitement among viewers. With such sky-high expectations surrounding Jawan, the anticipation to watch the film is at an all-time high.

The veteran trade analysts shared their opinion on Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan and predicted that the film will open massively at the box office, exceeding all expectations. Experts from the North and South are unanimous in their views of Shah Rukh Khan’s film Jawan‘s opening day take. According to them, the film has the potential to gross more than Rs. 100 crore on the opening day, and expected to gross 60 crores from the Hindi belt, and 35–40 crores looks possible from the South. The major reason for this massive opening is guaranteed by Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom and names like Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupati and Deepika Padukone coming together! It’s the true pan india appeal that will work for audiences across nation! Furthermore, it will be released on September 7th, a date when no major film will be released.

According to trade analysts, considering that ‘Bahubali’ opened the Hindi market for South films, ‘Jawan‘ has the potential to build a new market for Hindi cinema in the South. Many single-screen owners are also claiming that this film will be a huge comfort following the losses they suffered during the lockdown. Sridhar Pillai, a veteran analyst, said ‘Jawan‘ is the biggest buzz this year in the South market as well. This is why a price of 40 to 50 crores is being sought for the rights to release in theaters, and distributors are also agreeing, defining that it is both a South Indian picture and a true Pan India film.

‘In their time, Amitabh Bachchan and Jeetendra were making genuine pan-Indian films in collaboration with South filmmakers,’ says Atul Mohan. There was a time when our filmmakers began crafting films for the NRI audience. However, with the decline in profits from the outside market since Covid, the South market is being prioritized. On ‘Pathaan,’ Shah Rukh received a lot of emotional support from the audience. ‘Jawan‘ took two and a half years to complete. In proposing the picture this time, a new marketing technique is also being deployed. Instead of a direct teaser or trailer, for example, the term “preview” was introduced. To add to the enthusiasm, the trailer will be published very late, maybe just 10 days before the release. In such a setting, the talk surrounding the film suggests that it will comfortably start at 60 crores in the Hindi market and 30 to 40 crores in the South.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan, and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.