Shah Rukh Khan indulges in'purr-fect' conversation with daughter Suhana Khan, calls her 'comfortable and pretty'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is his daughter Suhana Khan’s biggest cheerleader. The 23-year-old is all set to debut with Zoya Akhtar’s teen-musical comedy The Archies, based on the American comic book of the same name. Suhana was recently spotted in front of the camera for a shoot. Shah Rukh Khan, who is busy promoting his upcoming action-drama film Jawan, took time to highlight his daughter’s latest promo with an adorable co-star, a cat. The Pathaan star, who is in Chennai for Jawan’s audio launch, shared an adorable note accompanying the picture on Instagram stories.

SRK called the place ‘in front of the camera’ his ‘favourite place.’ He acknowledged daughter Suhana Khan’s presence in the limelight as “comfortable and pretty.” He further added, “Literally glowing. So proud of every you!” On the furry co-star, the Jawan actor had a hilarious opinion. “The cat maybe needs a bit of a coaching in facing the camera. Haha,” Shah Rukh Khan wrote.

Suhana reposted the same picture on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “I love you Shah Rukh Khan and I’m so excited for what’s coming next but I think the cat is purr-fect.”

On The Archies

Suhana Khan’s debut, The Archies, will premiere on Netflix India on December 7. The star cast of the teen-musical comedy includes Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Agastya Nanda. The Archies cast announced the release date of their film with a live billboard on Mumbai’s Western Express Highway. Sharing the video, Suhana wrote, “The Archies are arriving on December 7th!! #100DaysToGo.” Suhana also posted an updated poster of the film on her Instagram. She wrote, “100 days till you meet The Archies!”

Jawan audio launch

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is in Chennai today, 30 August, to launch the music of his much-awaited film Jawan.

Directed by Atlee, the film stars Shah Rukh alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra. Deepika Padukone will also appear in a cameo.

Three songs from the album, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, have been released till now namely – Zinda Banda, Chaleya and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya.

Jawan is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on 7 September.