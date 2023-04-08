Bollywood super Shah Rukh Khan is a truly self-made man, who has created a niche for himself in the industry. Today, he is recognised by millions and enjoys a massive fan following globally. SRK who is a true gentleman also has a charming personality and witty nature with which he knows how to exactly charm his way into his fans’ hearts. Nonetheless, SRK is much more than a great actor and his charming personality. Despite being on the top of stardom, Shah Rukh is known for being very down-to-earth and can go to a great extent for his die-hard fans and for the people he cares for. Speaking of which, the actor’s recent gesture for a special fan has got the internet all impressed, as fans found his act very heartwarming and a complete winner!

This was witnessed during the IPL match between his team, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens when the actor met one of his special fans and greeted him with a sweet kiss. A video of the superstar’s meeting with his fan has been shared by KKR’s official Instagram handle and multiple fan accounts and is going viral on social media.

In the video, the actor can be seen greeting a specially-abled boy named Harshul Goenka, an avid SRK fan who came with his family to attend KKR’s match on Thursday (6 April 2023). He not only interacted with Harshul but also affectionately kissed him on the forehead while holding his hand throughout their meeting.

Reacting to Shah Rukh’s winning gesture, fans took to the comment section and showered love and blessings on him. A fan wrote, “The most humble human being,” while another one wrote, “One more reason to love SRK.”

“Man with a Golden Heart,” a third fan wrote while a fourth user commented, “Kindest heart he has.”

Another fan wrote, “From 2018 to 2023…. people comes n go…he stands with his family….. KING FOR A REASON.”

Notably, this is not the first time that SRK has met this young boy. Back in 2018, Harshul arrived to witness yet another KKR match when he got to meet his favourite star.

