Shah Rukh Khan gives a shoutout to Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2, actor reacts
The superstar was quick to respond, expressing his excitement for the film and wishing Ayushmann Khurrana all the best.
During a #AskSRK session on Twitter, a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan about his thoughts on Dream Girl 2. The superstar was quick to respond, expressing his excitement for the film and wishing Ayushmann Khurrana all the best.
“Wish Ayushman the best for all his work and life. Dreamgirl looks very interesting.” Shahrukh tweeted.
Wish Ayushman the best for all his work and life. Dreamgirl looks very interesting. https://t.co/c999GwNSMF
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023
@Pooja_Dreamgirl was quick to respond to Shahrukh’s tweet, expressing her love in a playful way. “Love you mere Pathaan… lots of smoochies…”
Love you mere Pathaan … lots of Smoochies … https://t.co/eDBT24MJ55
— Pooja (@Pooja_DreamGirl) February 14, 2023
Ayushmann also had something to say to his favourite actor:
Shah sir! ❤️ https://t.co/mueBryWKZp
— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 14, 2023
Dream Girl, which was released in 2019, was a huge hit and garnered critical acclaim for its performances, storyline, and comedy. The sequel promises to be just as entertaining, with Ayushmann Khurrana reprising his role as Pooja and bringing his signature humor and charisma to the screen once again.
The only comedy entertainer of the year Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, is set to hit theaters on 7th July, 2023. Fans can’t wait to see Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja once again, and with Shahrukh Khan’s endorsement, the excitement surrounding the film is only going to grow.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Anupam Kher on the Boycott trend and the success of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan: 'The film audience never boycotted cinema'
Kher, while in an interaction, spoke about how these Boycott trends never affected a film and how a good piece of work will always find an audience, speaking specifically about the blockbuster success of Pathaan.
Explained: How Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan coming together for Pathaan was a masterstroke and a blockbuster idea
On working with Salman, SRK said, "I had missed being with him on screen so it all turned out as it should and that Tiger scarf I am keeping as a momento."
How Shah Rukh Khan proved 'Sheron ka zamana hota hai' dialogue from Raees with the success of Pathaan
Undoubtedly, Shah Rukh Khan is the only superstar who has a crazy fan following all over the globe. The success of Pathaan is truly exemplary that has brought back the houseful boards to the theaters.