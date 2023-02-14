During a #AskSRK session on Twitter, a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan about his thoughts on Dream Girl 2. The superstar was quick to respond, expressing his excitement for the film and wishing Ayushmann Khurrana all the best.

“Wish Ayushman the best for all his work and life. Dreamgirl looks very interesting.” Shahrukh tweeted.

Wish Ayushman the best for all his work and life. Dreamgirl looks very interesting. https://t.co/c999GwNSMF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

@Pooja_Dreamgirl was quick to respond to Shahrukh’s tweet, expressing her love in a playful way. “Love you mere Pathaan… lots of smoochies…”

Love you mere Pathaan … lots of Smoochies … https://t.co/eDBT24MJ55 — Pooja (@Pooja_DreamGirl) February 14, 2023

Ayushmann also had something to say to his favourite actor:

Dream Girl, which was released in 2019, was a huge hit and garnered critical acclaim for its performances, storyline, and comedy. The sequel promises to be just as entertaining, with Ayushmann Khurrana reprising his role as Pooja and bringing his signature humor and charisma to the screen once again.

The only comedy entertainer of the year Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, is set to hit theaters on 7th July, 2023. Fans can’t wait to see Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja once again, and with Shahrukh Khan’s endorsement, the excitement surrounding the film is only going to grow.

