Shah Rukh Khan felicitated at India-UK business summit for contribution to globalising Indian cinema

Shah Rukh Khan was recently awarded The Economic Times Game Changers of India – Hall of Fame honour at the ET India-UK Strategic Conclave, reports the Times of India. Khan has represented the Hindi film industry in various foreign events due to the acclaim he has garnered as a global icon.

The actor also discussed the growth of entertainment business in today's age. Talking about the Indian market, Shah Rukh mentioned that the growth of films in the country has not been as significant as television. The rural areas, mentioned the actor, were zones where movie screens and televisions are almost unavailable. Khan suggested that few entrepreneurs could tap into this sector for creating low-cost film theatres.

Shah Rukh also launched the book titled Game Changers of India which features him and other eminent leaders.

On receiving the honour, Shah Rukh thanked the entire body of actors, actresses, audiences and people that have contributed to his success till date. He stressed on the fact that he was more than glad that he was allowed to move ahead "unencumbered" to explore his creativity. "They gave me the ability to just go ahead and give it a shot, try and go wrong if I may, and more often than not they allowed me to go wrong” added the star.

He also mentioned that as a 'game changer', it was his entire team which put in hard work to ensure this success. "They [his team] allowed me to imagine and they managed that imagination. So, when you become a game changer you cannot take it upon yourself, there are loads of people involved and the audience as well around the world accepts you doing the stuff you do and think it is entertaining.” said Shah Rukh.

Khan's upcoming film, Aanand L Rai's Zero, will depict him as a vertically challenged man. The film also also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on 21 December, 2018.

Updated Date: Sep 12, 2018 10:25 AM