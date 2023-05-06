After much anticipation and confusion, Shah Rukh Khan confirms September 7 as the release date of his much-awaited Jawan, makes a blockbuster announcement. The earlier dates were June 2 and August 25.

The film also stars Priyamani, Nayanthara, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt, and Deepika Padukone (The last two roles in cameos).

The budget for this movie is roughly Rs 220 crore, according to a well-known Twitter account and various trade analysts, according to Siasat.

Jawan’s producers are positive about the movie’s commercial success despite its exorbitant budget because of its compelling plot, intense action scenes, and top-notch acting. SRK’s constant commitment to pushing the limits of Indian cinema was evident in the movie’s debut poster, which promised to give fans of the actor a memorable cinematic experience.

Khan is basking in the glory of his recent success of Pathaan at the box office. Now fans are eagerly waiting for his next Jawan, which is set to release this year. As the film’s shoot is going on, do you know the action thriller is being made on a massive budget?

Yash Raj Film’s latest releasePathaancreated havoc at the box-office with its unprecedented collections. The film created history by becoming an all-time blockbuster and the highest grossing Hindi film in the history of cinema.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaanhas been a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious Spy Universe and starred the biggest superstars of the country – Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film also witnessed the spectacular reunion of SRK and Salman Khan, on the big screen, after almost three decades as two super-spies Pathaan and Tiger, respectively.

Khan will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

