You are here:

Shah Rukh Khan condoles death of director Raj Kumar Kapoor: 'You made a Fauji out of a boy'

Press Trust of India

Apr 13, 2019 10:46:41 IST

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has paid tributes to director Colonel Raj Kumar Kapoor, the man who gave the actor his first break on television in Fauji.

The family of Kapoor announced on 11 April that the veteran director died earlier this week. His last rites were performed at Lodhi Crematorium in New Delhi.

Kapoor was best known for the 1989 show Fauji which chronicled the training of an Indian Army commando regiment.

Sharing a throwback photo with Kapoor on Twitter, Shah Rukh said the director played an important role in making a "Fauji out of a boy".

In reply to Shah Rukh's tweet, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur recalled that Kapoor had introduced the actor to him. To this, Shah Rukh said Kapoor was always very "jovial" and "full of life".

According to reports, Kapoor passed away due to age-related issues. He was 87.

Updated Date: Apr 13, 2019 12:49:21 IST

tags: Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , colonel raj kumar kapoor , Fauji , Shah Rukh Khan , Shekhar Kapur

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Shah Rukh Khan receives honorary doctorate from University of Law, London for philanthropist work

Shah Rukh Khan receives honorary doctorate from University of Law, London for philanthropist work

Shah Rukh Khan says attitude towards women in showbiz is changing for better: 'Lots of positive stuff for female actors'

Shah Rukh Khan says attitude towards women in showbiz is changing for better: 'Lots of positive stuff for female actors'

Don 3: Shah Rukh Khan reportedly opts out; Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif approached for Farhan Akhtar's film

Don 3: Shah Rukh Khan reportedly opts out; Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif approached for Farhan Akhtar's film