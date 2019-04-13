Shah Rukh Khan condoles death of director Raj Kumar Kapoor: 'You made a Fauji out of a boy'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has paid tributes to director Colonel Raj Kumar Kapoor, the man who gave the actor his first break on television in Fauji.

The family of Kapoor announced on 11 April that the veteran director died earlier this week. His last rites were performed at Lodhi Crematorium in New Delhi.

Kapoor was best known for the 1989 show Fauji which chronicled the training of an Indian Army commando regiment.

Sharing a throwback photo with Kapoor on Twitter, Shah Rukh said the director played an important role in making a "Fauji out of a boy".

He loved me so much. Encouraged me. And today if I am used to being mollycoddled on sets it’s because of this man who made a ‘Fauji’ out of a boy, like his own. Will miss you Sir...always. May u find peace in ur new mission. pic.twitter.com/j6LKM2MJpV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 12, 2019

In reply to Shah Rukh's tweet, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur recalled that Kapoor had introduced the actor to him. To this, Shah Rukh said Kapoor was always very "jovial" and "full of life".

And he was so jovial. Somehow in the midst of all stresses he had a way that could make u smile away ur troubles. One of those people u assumed will never leave your side cos he was so full of life . https://t.co/puJxjA2k2B — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 12, 2019

According to reports, Kapoor passed away due to age-related issues. He was 87.

