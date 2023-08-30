In a recent interaction with fans on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan was asked about the Sunny Deol blockbuster Gadar 2 and he said he saw the film and loved it. The duo worked together in Yash Chopra’s Darr in 1993 and ever since then, there have been multiple reports of their fallout as they never worked together again. In a recent interview with Times Now, Deol opened up on the same and said, “Of the past issues or whatever they were, I say, time heals everything and we move ahead. That’s how it should be.”

He added, “He had seen this film and before that, he called me up and wished me and he was so happy, he told me I am so happy, you genuinely deserve it and I said thank you. I spoke to his wife and son and he said that tonight we’re going to watch the film. And I said great. And I think after that he has seen it and tweeted about it.”

Sunny Deol on Darr

Back in 2001, while speaking to Filmfare post the success of Gadar, Deol said, “If I were to start my career again, I would avoid a mistake called Darr. The making of the film was the worst experience of my life. I was sick of the manipulations and lies. One day in Switzerland, I was so angry that when I stuffed my hands into the pockets, I ripped the jeans I was wearing.”

He added, “I’ll never work with Yash Chopra again. He isn’t a man of his word. I don’t have good memories about him, he betrayed my faith in him.”

This could be the reason why Shah Rukh Khan was missing from the wedding reception of Deol’s son Karan Singh Deol and Drisha Acharya, with Aamir and Salman Khan in attendance.