The Badshah of Bollywood seems to be in no mood to bestow mercy upon his fans. This is after Shah Rukh Khan has kept the SRKians drooling over his upcoming hotly anticipated film Pathaan, the superstar has once again left them all tormented with yet another look from his actioner. The actor has kept his fans hooked to his social media since he updated all about the very first song from the film called Besharam Rang, which will be released today at 11 AM. Earlier Shah Rukh dropped two raunchy pictures of Pathaan’s leading lady Deepika Padukone while announcing the same. Now the actor has shared a picture of himself, which presumably belongs to Besharam Rang. And honestly, the actor has already made everyone’s heart skip a beat. Continuing the trajectory of a mysterious caption, SRK has yet again hinted at the feel of the song with a few words.

Through his caption, SRK revealed that Besharam Rang will take the audience on a beautiful boat ride. While sharing his look from the very first song of Pathaan, SRK wrote, “Of Boats…of Beauty….and Besharam Rang! The song releasing tomorrow at 11 AM. Celebrate Pathaan with YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

In his new look from the upcoming song, SRK can be seen clad in a breezy ivory shirt. Flaunting his toned chest, the actor kept the buttons of his shirt open. To finish off his rugged look, the superstar accessorised it all with a couple of pendants and retro black sunglasses. But he raised the temperature by elevating his whole look with a messy man bun. While the actor has shared a mid-angle still, it appears that he is on a yacht, in the middle of alluring water and a few boats behind him.

Earlier, setting the internet ablaze, SRK shared the bikini-clad picture of Deepika from the first song of the film. In the first picture, Deepika can be seen sporting a golden monokini. In the next picture, Deepika can be seen donning a bikini in a yellow hue. Taking it to the caption of his official Instagram account Shah Rukh called her the “most glamorous”, and after witnessing these two pictures, aren’t denying it at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)



Coming back to the film, in Siddharth Anand’s directorial, SRK plays a gun-toting spy, and the film also reunites the superstar with his Chennai Express co-star Deepika. Pathaan marks the first time that SRK is collaborating with John Abraham, who will appear as the antagonist of the story. Backed by Aditya Chopra, Pathaan will hit cinemas on 25 January.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.