Bollywood’s Baadshah, Shah Rukh Khan is popular among his fans for his witty remarks. Illustrating the same in his latest ‘Ask SRK’ edition on X, the Pathaan star indulged in a ‘Sunday session’ where he announced four days countdown to his much-anticipated release Jawan. At the same time, Shah Rukh Khan started a fun session about all things ‘Jawan’ and ‘life’.

Take a look:

4 Din aur phir aapse aamne saamne mulaqat hogi! Till then 4 baatein ho jayein. About #Jawan and all things life….let’s do #AskSRK for a bit…The Sunday Session. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

As part of the candid interaction, a fan introduced himself as a ‘nikkama’ or useless boyfriend asked the Jawan actor for a free ticket for his girlfriend. Now, SRK’s quirky answer to the free ticket request has the internet ROFL-ing.

Can you offer free ticket of #Jawaan for my gf?

I am nikkama bf…

#AskSRK @iamsrk — Harishankar Vashishtha (@VashishthaHari) September 3, 2023



The 57-year-old Bollywood superstar replied with, “Free mein pyaar deta hoon bhai….ticket ke toh paise hi lagenge!! Don’t be cheap in romance go and buy the ticket…and take her with u.” #Jawan

Free mein pyaar deta hoon bhai….ticket ke toh paise hi lagenge!! Don’t be cheap in romance go and buy the ticket…and take her with u. #Jawan https://t.co/uwGRrZkz9I — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

Uploaded a day ago, the post has over 12 lakh views.

Check out some of the comments below:

One user said, “Straight to the face.”

“SRK THE LIVING LEGEND,” commented another user.

“Can i also get 1 reply and love coz i am nikamma Single!,” remarked another user.

Another account joked with a meme.

“Tickets toh already mere paas h.. mujhe toh pyar hi chahiye.. jitna marzi dedo,” a user commented.

With the action-packed film’s trailer released on 31 August by Red Chillies Entertainment, SRK and the stellar cast are now gearing up for the much-awaited movie’s release on 7 September in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

The film marks Bollywood debuts for both South director Atlee and lead actress Nayanthara. With this, Anirudh Ravichander, who composed the film’s music, also marks his Bollywood debut as a solo composer.

Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Sanya Malhotra among others. Based on the preview, Deepika Padukone is set to appear in a cameo in the movie.

Impressive advance bookings

With advance bookings for the film in full swing, the excitement around Jawan is extremely high since the beginning.

Right from the film’s audio launch in Chennai to the trailer being displayed on Dubai’s skyscraper Burj Khalifa, the team has been on the toes for the film’s extravagant promotion.

In the same Ask SRK session, the actor while replying to record-breaking advance ticket sales said that he’s “very happy that all of you want to see films in theatres as a community. #Jawan will Insha Allah be a big screen experience for all.”

With advance bookings opening for more theatres today, the number is expected to grow manifold.