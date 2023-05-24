Shah Rukh Khan & Aryan Khan vs Sameer Wankhade: Where is the case heading to?

It was October 2021, when Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a drug raid at the Cordelia cruise ship. Almost two years later, former NCB chief Sameer Wankhede is facing corruption and bribery charges as it was reported he asked for Rs 25 crore extortion from the ‘Raees‘ star not to frame his son.

Current scenario of the case

A vacation bench of the Bombay High Court has extended interim protection from coercive action to Wankhede till June 8. The court has directed the former NCB chief not to give any statements to the press or publish any material related to the case in public. Wankhede was asked to file an undertaking Monday. If these conditions are met, then the arrest would not take place, the court said.

Shah Rukh Khan’s alleged leaked chats with Wankhede

Shah Rukh Khan’s chats with former NCB chief Sameer Wankhede during the Aryan Khan drugs case surfaced on social media. During the course of their interaction via messages, the actor wrote how the incident would break his son and shatter them as a family.

Sameer Wankhede violated the conduct rules

Some sources in the anti-drugs bureau told India Today Wankhede violated the conduct rules during the cruise case back in 2021. They were quoted saying, “How can any investigating officer have such lengthy conversations with the accused’s family? During the investigation of the Aryan Khan case, Sameer Wankhede never informed his seniors about the WhatsApp chats he had with Shah Rukh Khan.”

The source added, “Sameer Wankhede never informed the vigilance team investigating his misconduct about his contact with Shah Rukh Khan. Not only that, when asked by the vigilance team for his mobile phone used in chats with Shah Rukh, Wankhede did not provide it.”

Wankhede’s statement

Sameer Wankhede on the other hand alleged that then Deputy Director of the NCB Gyaneshwar Singh humiliated and harassed him during an inquiry as Wankhede belongs to a backward community.

What next in the case?

Film critic Kamaal Rashid Khan recently shared a video where he said how Wankhede did all this to hog the limelight and for his publicity. He also said Wankhede wouldn’t only lose his job but would go to jail too.

