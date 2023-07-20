Shah Rukh Khan has been appointed as the brand ambassador of ICC World Cup 2023, and he has already posed with the trophy. The official Twitter handle of International Cricket Council shared a picture of the star and wrote- “It’s nearly here.”

The World Cup will be held in India from October 5 to November 19, 2023.

Jawan

Khan will next be seen in this massive film that releases on September 7. The veteran trade analysts shared their opinion on Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan and predicted that the film will open massively at the box office, exceeding all expectations. Experts from the North and South are unanimous in their views of Shah Rukh Khan’s film Jawan‘s opening day take. According to them, the film has the potential to gross more than Rs. 100 crore on the opening day, and expected to gross 60 crores from the Hindi belt, and 35–40 crores looks possible from the South.

The major reason for this massive opening is guaranteed by Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom and names like Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupati and Deepika Padukone coming together! It’s the true pan india appeal that will work for audiences across nation! Furthermore, it will be released on September 7th, a date when no major film will be released.

Sridhar Pillai, a veteran analyst, said ‘Jawan‘ is the biggest buzz this year in the South market as well. This is why a price of 40 to 50 crores is being sought for the rights to release in theaters, and distributors are also agreeing, defining that it is both a South Indian picture and a true Pan India film.