Shah Rukh Khan announces next production titled Darlings, starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah among others

Darlings, which marks Alia Bhatt's maiden production, will go on floors later this month.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Alia Bhatt's newly announced Eternal Sunshine Productions have announced a 'dark comedy' film, Darlings.

The film marks the directorial debut of Jasmeet K Reen and will star Bhatt alongside Shefali Shah, Roshan Matthew, Vijay Varma.

Check out the announcement here

Life is tough Darlings, but so are you....both!

Unleashing our #Darlings onto the world....Caution is advisable.

PS : yeh comedy thodi dark hai... https://t.co/6XRRCm63dg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 1, 2021

According to the Times of India, the film follows a quirky mother-daughter duo as they navigate through crazy circumstances while trying to find their place in the world. Set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a conservative lower-middle-class neighbourhood, Darlings traces the lives of these two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

Bhatt, who has turned producer with the film, said, “I am really excited to be part of Darlings; it's a powerful story with a lot of humour and doses of dark comedy. I am thrilled to have Darlings as my first film as a producer, that too in collaboration with my favourite, Shah Rukh Khan and Red Chillies.”

Written by Parveez Sheikh & Jasmeet, Darlings is being produced by Khan, Bhatt and Gaurav Verma. The film is slated to go on floors this month.