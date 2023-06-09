Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, produced by Aditya Chopra & directed by Siddharth Anand, is a historic all-time blockbuster. It is the highest grossing film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema with over Rs. 1050 crore gross at the global box office!

The film, which stars the biggest global superstar of Indian cinema, Shah Rukh Khan, along with megastars Deepika Padukone & John Abraham, will now create another history as it gets the widest release for an Indian film in dubbed version across Russia and CIS including Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijaan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia, Moldova, Kyrgyzstan! The dubbed version will release on July 13 in this region across 3000+ screens.

Pathaan is a part of Aditya Chopra’s fabled YRF’s Spy Universe that also includes blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and War!

Khan, who has been basking in success of Pathaan, thanked everyone for showering love on his recently-released film. Taking to Twitter, the Bollywood superstar said that the film’s success is ‘strictly personal’. “ITS NOT THE BUSINESS….ITS STRICTLY PERSONAL,” he said. SRK further wrote that entertaining people could be their business but if they do not take it personally, it will not be a success.

“Making people smile and entertaining them is our business and if we don’t take it personally….it will never fly. Thanks to all who gave Pathaan love and all who worked on the film and proved ki mehnat lagan aur bharosa abhi Zinda Hai.Jai Hind,” Khan tweeted.

