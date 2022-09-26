While we wished to spend a resting peaceful Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan seemed to have a plan of dropping a major bomb on his fans and followers. Snatching away our sleep, instigating the desperation of fans, and making the wait for Pathaan even tougher, the King of Bollywood took to his Instagram account on Sunday to drop a killer shirtless picture of himself. Flaunting his eight-pack abs, and posing with an intense expression, SRK has made it extremely hard for all to take their eyes off of him. There is no denying the fact that Shah Rukh’s fierce looks from Pathaan have added fuel to the anticipation around his upcoming actioner. And when the actor shared his picture with a message for his missing shirt, it couldn’t be overlooked by his wife and interior designer Gauri Khan.

Channeling his inner movie buff and revealing that he himself is desperately awaiting his next outing, Shah Rukh wrote in the caption, “Me to My Shirt today: ‘Tum hoti toh kaisa hota….Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti, Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti…….Tum hoti toh aisa hota..’ (How would it be if you were here, you would have been surprised at this, you would have laughed so much at this, this would have happened if you were there) Me also waiting for Pathaan.” In the picture, SRK can be seen sitting on the couch, with his head resting on his arms. While flaunting his brutal eight-pack abs, the actor let his eyes do the talking. Apart from his ripped physique, the Badshah of Bollywood left his fans swooning with his long hairstyle and rough bearded look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)



The comments section was instantly swamped with several celebrities expressing their astonishment. His wife Gauri commented, “Oh God! Now he’s talking to his shirts also…..!!!!” Soon-to-be bride Richa Chaddha wrote, “Jin logon ki shaadiyan hone ko hai… ehtiyat baratna hoga (people who are soon to be married need to be careful).” Tiger Shroff commented, “I was thinking of taking a rest day. And then I saw this. Legend.” Raising the curiosity quotient around his upcoming actioner, SRK will be once again seen sharing the screen space with his on-screen Shanti Priya, Deepika Padukone. Siddharth Anand’s directorial will surely be amping up the action, as the movie will also feature John Abraham. Pathaan will hit the theatre next year in January.

