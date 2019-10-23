You are here:

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir, Aanand L Rai share thoughts on Mahatma Gandhi, role of cinema at Narendra Modi's Change Within event

FP Staff

Oct 23, 2019 11:42:56 IST

Director Aanand L Rai has shared a video of what went inside the event, 'Change Within', to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met up with several noted personalities from the Bollywood fraternity, including Rajkumar Hirani, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Rajkumar Santoshi, Nitesh Tiwari, and actors Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez and producers Ekta Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Jayantilal Gada, among others.

In the video, everyone is seen sharing their interpretation of Gandhi's principles. Aamir Khan congratulated Modi for taking the initiative to bring Gandhi's teachings to the youth of the country. Shah Rukh Khan joked that bringing so many actors together under the same roof is rather difficult, and Modi managed to pull it off with his initiative.

"I truly believe that Gandhiji needs to be reloaded. Gandhiji 2.0 is what we need," Shah Rukh asserted.

Aanand L Rai said that Modi changed his opinion about the function of entertainment in society. "When we met last, about a year and a half back, we thought our only function is to entertain. But you (Modi) gave us the responsibility of nation-building."

We don't want to make robots. We want to give birth to humans, and the simplest way to do so is with the entertainment world," Modi said at the event.

Check out the video here

Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, other Bollywood celebs meet Narendra Modi to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary

Updated Date: Oct 23, 2019 11:42:56 IST

