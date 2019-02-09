You are here:

Shaggy to release first solo album in eight years on 10 May; LP will feature Jason DeRulo

Veteran singer-DJ Shaggy is set to release his first solo album in six years on 10 May. The album titled 'Wah Gwaan?!' is a follow up of his Grammy-nominated joint LP with Sting, '44/876'.

It features reggaeton star Nicky Jam and Jason Derulo collaboration 'Tic Toc'.

According Rolling Stone, the album marks his return to his ''Jamaican roots, global reach, contagious joy and introspective side''.

Dancehall stars Shenseea, Stacy Barthe and Noah Pow also make appearances on the 12-track LP.

Shaggy previously released the single 'Use Me' from the record in November 2018. He is best known for songs like 'Boombastic', 'It Wasn't Me' and 'Angel.'

He will also be hosting the 2019 Grammy Awards ceremony premiere on 10 February, which will also include performances by singer-songwriter Snatam Kaur, trumpeter Craig Morris and dance duo Sofi Tukker, according to the official Grammys website.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Feb 09, 2019 09:41:27 IST