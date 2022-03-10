Entertainment

Shabana Azmi's Mijwan Welfare Society launches home container science lab for school dropouts in Mijwan

The Lab, curated in a container, is constructed and furnished to serve as a fully-functional science lab for the girl children Mijwan.

Actor Shabana Azmi's organisation Mijwan Welfare Society, in collaboration with Project OOSC, has launched a container home science lab for the girl children of Uttar Pradesh's Mijwan village.

The Lab, curated in a container, is constructed and furnished to serve as a fully-functional science lab for the girl children of Mijwan. The assembly work commenced at the end of December 2021, was completed early this year in February.

Speaking about the initiative, Azmi says in a press release, “I am very happy to collaborate with Project Out of Schol Children for setting up the first-of-its-kind container Home Science lab for the girl child in the village of Mijwan.”

Amreesh Chandra, the founder of POOSC quips, “I am very happy about our collaboration with the Mijwan Welfare Society in the founding of the container Home Science lab for the girl child. I believe it is a step closer to empowering not only the child but the community as well.”

The container school concept will address the out-of-school children population from disadvantaged communities.

Mijwan was the home of the famous Urdu poet late and Shabana Azmi’s father Kaifi Azmi.

Check out the photos of the lab here

