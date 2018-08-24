You are here:

Shabana Azmi shares throwback image on Twitter, featuring RD Burman, Rishi Kapoor, Ashok Kumar

FP Staff

Aug,24 2018 12:17:53 IST

Shabana Azmi gave Twitterati a throwback of magnanimous proportions and a healthy dose of nostalgia with her post on 23 August:

The fading black and white image was taken during the music launch of 1984 film Duniya, which starred screen legend Dilip Kumar, Amrita Singh and Rishi Kapoor. The image sees RD Burman, the music composer for the film, Ashok Kumar, Pran, Javed Akhtar, Manik Irani, Amrish Puri, Shashi Kapoor and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, along with Duniya's lead pair. Twitter users replied to the image with 'old is gold', trying to guess the names of the personalities featured in the picture.

 

Saira Banu, who retired from films post her marriage with thespian Dilip Kumar, returned to the screen for a cameo appearance in Duniya. The actress turned 74 on 23 August.

Duniya was directed by Ramesh Talwar, known for Rishi Kapoor, Rekha and Rakhee Gulzar's hit film Baseraa and produced by Yash Johar. The screenplay was penned by Javed Akhtar.

