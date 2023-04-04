Veteran actress Shabana Azmi and screenwriter Javed Akhtar are a living example of a happily-married couple. Shabana and Javed got married in 1984 and have been in a committed relationship for nearly 40 years. However, their journey together hasn’t been entirely without challenges as Javed was previously married to fellow actor Honey Irani when he and Shabana fell in love. He also had two children, Farhan and Zoya Akhtar, from his previous marriage. During a recent conversation with Curly Tales, Shabana Azmi shared about their challenging experience and expressed that it was incredibly tough. The veteran actress further elaborated that the situation was not only hard for her, but also for the other two individuals involved.

According to Shabana, people tend to simplify the situation and assume that everything is resolved once a decision is made. She added that however, it’s not that simple, especially when children are involved. She emphasised that the process is emotionally draining and extremely painful, and one goes through a very difficult period.

In addition, Shabana revealed that due to the constant criticism and disapproval from society, she and Javed Akhtar attempted to end their relationship on several occasions. She said, “We did try to break several times, in fact three times we tried to break because of the children but it just didn’t happen.” She added that she is good friends with the kids, and Honey is like their family member. She stated that the relationship has worked out well in the end.

According to the couple, the cornerstone of their relationship is friendship. Following their marriage, they made a conscious decision not to have children of their own. Shabana Azmi treats Farhan and Zoya Akhtar as if they were her own children.

Shabana shared a message with those who might find themselves in a similar situation, saying that it’s important not to judge because it’s a painful experience. She expressed that her bond with Farhan and Zoya is very close, to the point that they turn to her for support when they have issues with their father.

Shabana Azmi has been starred in numerous box office hits, including Arth (1982), Masoom (1983), and Mandi (1983).

