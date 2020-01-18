Shabana Azmi injured in car crash on Mumbai-Pune Expressway; actress admitted to Panvel hospital

Actress Shabana Azmi was injured in a car accident on Saturday afternoon on Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district, according to Press Trust of India. Her lyricist-husband Javed Akhtar, who was also travelling with her, is safe, reports Mumbai Mirror.

The incident took place around 3.30 pm near Khalapur, over 60 km from Mumbai, when the car in which she was travelling rammed into a truck, said Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar. She was rushed to MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai, and is undergoing treatment, he said.

A number of pictures are circulating on social media showing the injured actress being rescued and the mangled car in which she was travelling.

Shabana aazmi injured at Mumbai Pune express way near khalapur

She is admitted in mgm hospital

Javed Akhtar was also in car but he is safe. Seem to be serious one.

Swelling on her face.

Get well soon Shabana ji. #ShabanaAzmi pic.twitter.com/VMtH3mOnkT — Shivya Malhotra (@MalhotraShivya) January 18, 2020

#ShabanaAzmi injured after her car rammed into a truck from behind on Pune Mumbai eway near Khalapur toll plaza admitted to hospital. Get well soon Shabana Ji. pic.twitter.com/oLl74duF5S — Bollywoodirect (@Bollywoodirect) January 18, 2020

Raigad Police: Actor #ShabanaAzmi&her driver got injured in accident near Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Javed Akhtar was also present in the car, but he is safe. Their vehicle was hit by a truck while they were travelling from Pune to Mumbai. Injured shifted to MGM Hospital pic.twitter.com/rYcIDnJhPG — Dynamite News (@DynamiteNews_) January 18, 2020

#ShabanaAzmi critically injured in road accident, has been admitted to MGM hospital in #Panvel; brother #BabaAzmi has left to be at the hospital, while husband @Javedakhtarjadu who was also present in the car with her, is safe. More details, here: https://t.co/zNZiUP6Lx0 pic.twitter.com/i29pppXxHB — Mumbai Mirror (@MumbaiMirror) January 18, 2020

The actress recently celebrated the 75th birthday of Akhtar. The party was attended by the luminaries of Bollywood, who came dressed in retro costumes.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jan 18, 2020 17:45:12 IST