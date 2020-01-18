You are here:

Shabana Azmi injured in car crash on Mumbai-Pune Expressway; actress admitted to Panvel hospital

FP Staff

Jan 18, 2020 17:45:12 IST

Actress Shabana Azmi was injured in a car accident on Saturday afternoon on Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district, according to Press Trust of India. Her lyricist-husband Javed Akhtar, who was also travelling with her, is safe, reports Mumbai Mirror.

The incident took place around 3.30 pm near Khalapur, over 60 km from Mumbai, when the car in which she was travelling rammed into a truck, said Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar. She was rushed to MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai, and is undergoing treatment, he said.

A number of pictures are circulating on social media showing the injured actress being rescued and the mangled car in which she was travelling.

Here are the pictures

 

The actress recently celebrated the 75th birthday of Akhtar. The party was attended by the luminaries of Bollywood, who came dressed in retro costumes.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 18, 2020 17:45:12 IST

tags: Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Javed Akhtar , Shabana Azmi , Shabana Azmi accident

also see

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anurag Kashyap, Javed Akhtar, Bhumi Pednekar, Rekha attend premiere of Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anurag Kashyap, Javed Akhtar, Bhumi Pednekar, Rekha attend premiere of Chhapaak

Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Shabana Azmi, Riteish Deshmukh condemn violence against JNU students, teachers

Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Shabana Azmi, Riteish Deshmukh condemn violence against JNU students, teachers

Deepika Padukone joins TikTok, promotes upcoming film Chhapaak on video making platform

Deepika Padukone joins TikTok, promotes upcoming film Chhapaak on video making platform