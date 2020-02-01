Shabana Azmi discharged from hospital after recovery from car accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi has announced on Twitter she has returned home. She also thanked fans for their wishes for her speedy recovery. The actress was recuperating from her injuries after a car accident.

Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my https://t.co/A21IxD7Usd back home now Thank you #Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors team and the nursing staff. Im indebted and grateful🙏 pic.twitter.com/6a1PWsGKnn — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 1, 2020

Azmi got head injuries when her car met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on 18 January. Her husband and veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar was also there in the vehicle but escaped unhurt.

The 69-year-old actress and her driver Kamlesh Kamath were taken to the MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai, and later shifted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri the same day.

"Our family would like to thank all the friends and well wishers for their concern and messages for Shabana. This is to let everyone know that she is recovering well and most probably will be shifted to a normal room tomorrow," the 75-year-old screenwriter had said in a statement on 23 January. Akhtar had also tweeted the same.

Meanwhile, Kamath has been booked for rash driving and negligence. According to the police, the complaint has been registered by Rajesh Pandurang Shinde, the truck driver, as his vehicle was hit from behind by Azmi's car. The incident occurred near Khalapur, over 60 kilometres from Mumbai.

The car will be sent for an inspection to RTO (Regional Transport Office) to ascertain if there was any fault in the vehicle or if the mishap took place after the driver lost control, he said. The driver’s medical examination was also conducted but he was found to be not under the influence of alcohol.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Feb 01, 2020 15:17:19 IST