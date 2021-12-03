Shabaash Mithu new poster: Taapsee Pannu stuns as Mithali Raj, release date revealed
Shabaash Mithu has been shot across domestic and international locations to aptly bring alive Mithali’s iconic journey and her meteoric rise to the world stage.
The makers of Shabaash Mithu announced the film’s release date on cricketer Mithali Raj’s birthday. In the film, Taapsee Pannu plays Mithali, who led the Indian team to the women’s World Cup final in 2017. The film is scheduled to release on 4 February 2022.
The film chronicles the highs and lows, setbacks and moments of euphoria of Mithali’s life with Taapsee Pannu essaying the part on the silver screen. Also seen in the film will be the talented actor Vijay Raaz in a key role.
Shabaash Mithu has been shot across domestic and international locations to aptly bring alive Mithali’s iconic journey and her meteoric rise to the world stage.
The movie is directed by Srijit Mukherji and written by Priya Aven. Shabaash Mithu is produced by Viacom Studios.
ONE GIRL with HER CRICKET BAT has shattered world records and stereotypes.
You’ve done it all Champ… Happy Birthday Mithu @M_Raj03 #ShabaashMithu in theatres on 4|02|2022.@taapsee @ActorVijayRaaz @AndhareAjit @priyaaven pic.twitter.com/WA9VXn7Wq3
— Viacom18 Studios (@Viacom18Studios) December 3, 2021
Speaking about her role in the film, Taapsee Pannu had earlier said in a statement, “It is going to be difficult, I know. I watch cricket a lot but I never played the game. So, it is going to be challenging for me. Mithali (Raj) has already told me that 'I'd like to see how you play the cover drive!' So, I dream of cover drives now."
Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia was going to direct Shabaash Mithu but exited the film in June and Srijit Mukherji took over. In a note he shared on Twitter, Dholakia had said that the film is very important to him.
Dholakia had shared “Unfortunately I won't be part of the dream, but I am and will always be there for them to realize their dream. Covid messed up everyone's schedules, mine was no different. Ajit has a vision, and a plan for the film and the way to release it. I wish him and the team the very best for it. Thank you. Best wishes, Rahul Dholakia.”
also read
Beyond BTS and BLACKPINK, six lesser known K-Pop bands to listen to, from Dreamcatcher to Aespa
The Korean wave has taken over India so allow us to introduce you to K-Pop bands besides global names like BTS and BLACKPINK.
Aayush Sharma on playing a grey character in Antim, working with Salman Khan: 'It's a big responsibility'
Aayush Sharma on Antim: "The first time that I looked into Salman Bhai’s eyes in front of the camera, I froze. He is the star I have grown up watching and now I was in the same frame as him”
SS Rajamouli’s RRR trailer to release on this date
While Ram Charan portrays the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, Jr NTR will be enacting the character of Komaram Bheem. Among those who appear in RRR are Ajay Devan, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody.