The makers of Shabaash Mithu announced the film’s release date on cricketer Mithali Raj’s birthday. In the film, Taapsee Pannu plays Mithali, who led the Indian team to the women’s World Cup final in 2017. The film is scheduled to release on 4 February 2022.

The film chronicles the highs and lows, setbacks and moments of euphoria of Mithali’s life with Taapsee Pannu essaying the part on the silver screen. Also seen in the film will be the talented actor Vijay Raaz in a key role.

Shabaash Mithu has been shot across domestic and international locations to aptly bring alive Mithali’s iconic journey and her meteoric rise to the world stage.

The movie is directed by Srijit Mukherji and written by Priya Aven. Shabaash Mithu is produced by Viacom Studios.

Speaking about her role in the film, Taapsee Pannu had earlier said in a statement, “It is going to be difficult, I know. I watch cricket a lot but I never played the game. So, it is going to be challenging for me. Mithali (Raj) has already told me that 'I'd like to see how you play the cover drive!' So, I dream of cover drives now."

Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia was going to direct Shabaash Mithu but exited the film in June and Srijit Mukherji took over. In a note he shared on Twitter, Dholakia had said that the film is very important to him.

Dholakia had shared “Unfortunately I won't be part of the dream, but I am and will always be there for them to realize their dream. Covid messed up everyone's schedules, mine was no different. Ajit has a vision, and a plan for the film and the way to release it. I wish him and the team the very best for it. Thank you. Best wishes, Rahul Dholakia.”